Air India to commence services to Najaf

By Wam

India's national carrier Air India will now operate twice in a week between New Delhi and the holy city of Najaf in Iraq, starting from 14th February.

Najaf is a city in central-south Iraq about 160 km south of Baghdad.

The first flight between the two cities would be an Airbus 320neo aircraft with 160 seating capacity that will depart from Delhi at 13.55 hours and will land Najaf at 17.00 hours (local time), according to Asian News International, ANI.

"Boarding and luggage of passengers would be checked-in at Lucknow and immigration part will be held at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport," said an Air India official.