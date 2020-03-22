Ajman Free Zone announces AED6m fund to support China Mall management

By WAM

Ajman Free Zone, AFZ, has announced a financial support of AED6 million to support the Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation which runs the China Mall Ajman.

The financial support will cover the value of the rent for a period of up to three months, in a move that reflects the keenness of AFZ to help investors and businesses to maintain the continuity of their business in a smooth manner.

This step comes as part of AFZ social responsibility towards investors, trading, the emirate’s economy, and the country in light of the conditions the world is currently facing due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.