Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Dubai Insurance Company

By Wam

The Ajman Free Zone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, and associated documents with Dubai Insurance Company to provide insurance services to workers employed by organisations operating within the free zone.

The new service will replace the current bank guarantee system and will cover all the dues of workers, including the end of service gratuity, annual leave unpaid salaries and the cost of a return ticket home.

Mohammad Tahsin Al Ali, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Insurance Company, attended the signing ceremony with Fatma Salem, Acting General Manager of the Ajman Free Zone, and senior representatives from both parties.

Salem said, "This agreement forms part of our endeavour to protect the rights of all workers at the Ajman Free Zone, as well as to assist investors. We will continue to take more steps towards making the lives of workers easier while safeguarding the interests of investors."

As per the MoU, Dubai Insurance Company will issue insurance documents for workers that align with the terms and conditions stated, ensuring the targeted objectives are achieved on time.