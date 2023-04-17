Al Mal Capital PSC Announces Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31st December 2022

– Al Mal Capital PSC, a company regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authorities as a financial services company and a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, has announced a dividend payout of 2.5% of the share capital for the financial year ended 31st December 2022, to the Company’s shareholders as approved in the Annual General Assembly Meeting.

“Despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions of the past year, Al Mal Capital delivered a strong financial performance, which is reflected in the company's dividend payout strategy. This payout is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to its investment strategy and its dedication to providing excellent investment solutions. The Company appreciates the continued trust and support of the shareholders and is focussed on staying committed to delivering the best possible returns to the investors and stakeholders, serving them as a trusted partner in their ongoing financial journey’s,” said Naser Al Nabulsi, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Mal Capital PSC.

Al Mal Capital PSC’s main areas of expertise comprise of corporate advisory, asset management, capital markets, and direct investments and with approximately AED 2.2 billion assets under management, the Company has an impressive track record of effectively managing its clients' assets and is a highly regarded financial services firm.

