Al Tayer inaugurates Saur’s new International Headquarters in Dubai

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), inaugurated Saur's first office in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates; a move that symbolises the Group's ambition to power ahead with its international expansion and make its expertise available to facilitate the water transition for all Middle Eastern countries.

The opening ceremony was attended by Patrick Blethon, the Executive Chairman of Saur Group and a number of DEWA officials.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said, “I am pleased to be here today to attend the opening ceremony of Saur new International Headquarters, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. We welcome this move from Saur. With its innovative ideas, world-class infra-structure and business-friendly policies, Dubai has built a strong reputation to be the ideal global hub for businesses and a profitable base for regional and international operations. The remarkable inflow of investments and relocation of businesses to Dubai observed in recent years, is a testament to the robust commercial appeal of Dubai”.

“This new headquarters is a qualitative addition for Saur, the global leading innovator and service provider in the global water sector,” Al Tayer added.

Patrick Blethon, Chairman of Saur Group said: “Our opening of a new office in the United Arab Emirates is a clear demonstration of the Group's ambition to continue its international expansion in key markets. The combination of our innovation capabilities and expertise in countries suffering high levels of water stress makes Saur the preferred partner for succeeding in the specific challenges faced by the countries of the Middle East, and supporting them to achieve their own water transition.”

Nader Antar, President of Saur International, added: “It’s a great honor to officially open our new office in Dubai today, a major hub for Saur. The in-country presence of Saur International, alongside our regional HQ in Riyadh, will allow the Group to work much more closely with its customers throughout the region, and provide them with the highest level of support for sustainable, long-term water resource management.”

As a leading water infrastructure investor, operator and technology provider, Saur has amassed a recognised body of expertise in many regions subject to significant levels of water stress, including Spain, Portugal, Italy, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, USA, and Singapore. Saur is fully committed to the policy adopted by the United Arab Emirates to guarantee, conserve and protect access to sufficient supplies of high-quality water resources. Across a broad diversity of international projects, the Group has implemented cutting-edge water treatment and renewable energy production technologies, underlining its expertise in the management of facilities that combine high performance with powerful innovation.

