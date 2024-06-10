Arabian Automobiles Company expands presence at Dubai Industrial City with state-of-the-art distribution centre

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group, has commenced the development of a parts distribution centre that will serve as a hub for industry innovation and excellence at Dubai Industrial City, the region’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub.The project’s groundbreaking ceremony at Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, was attended by Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group; Hussam Baghdad, Senior Director, Automotive at AW Rostamani; and Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President KSA, Middle East at Nissan and INFINITI.Located on a land plot spanning more than 700,000 sq.ft., the logistics storage and distribution centre marks an expansion of AAC’s presence at Dubai Industrial City, where it already operates a central logistics centre, and reflects its commitment to providing enhanced customer services by strengthening its parts value chain for Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, and AWR Trading entities in the UAE.The state-of-the-art centre will have a built-up area of more than 350,000 sq.ft. and upon completion in 2025, will house 150 employees to deliver enhanced safety, productivity, and commercial efficiencies in line with international operating standards.“Prompt and seamless customer service will be the hallmark of excellence as global automotive demand continues to surge,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. “Carmakers around the world are pursuing operational efficiencies to enhance their competitiveness, and intelligent warehousing solutions have a crucial role to play in securing the automotive sector’s business continuity and future growth.“AAC’s new advanced and automated facility in Dubai Industrial City's automotive cluster will support the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to strengthen the value chains for domestic goods and services. Logistics facilities that leverage automation and advanced technologies will not only deliver improved efficiencies and capacity, but also contribute to the UAE's trade activity, helping to reinforce its position as a global trading hub.”Hussam Baghdad, Senior Director, Automotive at AW Rostamani, said: "Our investment in the new parts distribution centre marks a significant milestone in our journey towards automotive excellence – this state-of-the-art facility underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and service to our customers. By setting new benchmarks in logistics and distribution services, we're enhancing operational efficiency and redefining the customer experience in the automotive industry, in line with the visionary leadership of the UAE that continues to nurture an environment conducive to innovation and progress."Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA, Nissan and INFINITI, said: "The ground-breaking of this cutting-edge facility underscores Nissan's unwavering commitment to ensuring the availability of Nissan Genuine Parts in the region. The expansive facility and its substantial storage capacity not only strengthen Nissan's business operations but, more importantly, benefits our customers. This strategic investment is a pivotal advancement in our partnership with Arabian Automobiles Company, and we look forward to continuing to drive our vision of innovation and excellence to significantly enhance customer satisfaction."UAE Headquartered, Group AMANA is the construction partner for this project. AMANA's strategy for redesigning the pre-engineered steel building (PEB) structure involves implementing a modular methodology for assembly and erection, utilising off-site precast works for concrete elements, and integrating BIM for enhanced project coordination to enhance the project’s value by optimising efficiency and maintaining quality. AMANA’s proficiency in design and ability to oversee logistics and automation led to its selection as the project’s contractor, and with a commitment to delivering certainty, quality, and safety, AMANA aims to exceed expectations in every aspect of the project.With the new facility, AAC joins an impressive roster of UAE-based business giants that are part of Dubai Industrial City, home to more than 1,000 local, regional, and international customers, in addition to over 300 operational factories.The region’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub, Dubai Industrial City was launched in 2004 with an intelligent masterplan promoting cross-sector collaboration with dedicated zones for the base metals, machinery, minerals, F&B, transport, and chemical industries. Located close to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, an Etihad Rail freight terminal, and critical regional road networks, the ecosystem offers specialised infrastructure, including industrial land, storage, and logistics spaces that minimise waste and enable resource-efficiencies.Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business destinations that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park.

