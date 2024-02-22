At Gulfood Exhibition: HSA Group Showcases its Experience in Sustaining Food Security

HSA Group presented its experience in sustaining food security through active participation in Gulfood exhibition, currently taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from February 19 to 23. The exhibition features 5,500 companies from 190 countries. The group made a notable presence at the exhibition, showcasing its specialized food industry companies and prestigious brands operating in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Britain, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, Kenya, Senegal, and Ghana. It highlighted its experience in food sustainability through innovative and modern manufacturing and production techniques, as well as its efficient management of sustainability principles and supply chains.

During his visit to the group's pavilion at the exhibition, the Chairman of the Board - CEO of the group, Mr. Abdul Jabbar Hayel Saeed Anam, expressed his admiration for the remarkable developments featured at this year's exhibition. He also expressed his delight at the outstanding success of the group's companies and their qualitative presence in this important exhibition, emphasizing the importance of this participation in showcasing the experiences and innovations of the group's companies in the food industries.

The Chairman of the Board appreciated the role of the participating companies' teams in preparing well for this participation and their success in enhancing relationships and effective communication with global companies, wishing them success and prosperity.

Accompanying the Chairman of the Board on the visit were the Vice Chairman of the Board of Representatives, Mr. Mohamed Abdu Saeed Anam, and members of the group's Board of Directors, Mr. Rashad Hayel Saeed, Mr. Nabil Hayel Saeed, and Mr. Shawky Ahmed Hayel Saeed.

Gulfood exhibition is the world's largest food gathering, providing opportunities to learn about the latest products, analyze market trends, meet suppliers, and strengthen opportunities for new collaborations and partnerships, especially in light of the continuous development and growth of food markets.

