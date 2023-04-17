Bin Sulayem: Our employees are our most precious and valuable asset in the institutional work system

H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, praised the efforts of the work teams at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation under the supervision and guidance of the executive leadership in achieving the objectives of the Dubai government and its agenda in the economic field, considering them the most valuable and important asset in the institutional work system as they are the ambassadors of the corporation in front of its partners and customers, this came during his opening speech at the Ramadan Gathering of the PCFC family at the Queen Elizabeth II Hotel in Port Rashid in Dubai.

During the ceremony, His Excellency announced that the PCFC has achieved the objectives of its strategic and financial plan for the past year 2022, praising the efforts of the work teams in achieving these achievements, and calling for more efforts with great enthusiasm and a dedicated spirit to raise the Corporation’s position on the map of government work and in line with the directions of the wise leadership.

Bin Sulayem continued: “We rely on you to implement our strategy and realize our vision of making your city a pioneering sustainable center that promotes global economic progress”.

In a related context, His Excellency referred that the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation launched a series of initiatives titled "Ramadan Al-Khair" in cooperation with the Dubai Charity Association, with the aim of strengthening its community initiatives and consolidating the spirit of giving and humanitarian and community work, as the program included many charitable initiatives, including digging a well in India, and the Eid clothing initiative for needy families, in addition to distributing Iftar meals to workers, organizing a religious lecture on the virtues of the last ten days, and sponsoring a number of Ramadan tournaments.

Bin Sulayem stressed the commitment of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation to implement the directions of the Dubai government and its strategy to achieve community development, and to continue its efforts to support the social growth of the emirate through a series of various events, and a package of pioneering initiatives in the field of community development that are organized throughout the year, with the aim of improving the quality of life.

His Excellency said: "We adopt a strategy aimed at consolidating the values of social responsibility, and we are committed within our policy to community service, enhancing the spirit of giving, solidarity among employees and involving them in social responsibility programmes. We are keen to support activities and events that enhance interaction with various groups of society so that they become active elements in building a better future for coming generations”.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.