Brand Dubai and Dubai Post sign MoU to highlight Dubai’s untold success stories

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Post to undertake joint projects to highlight unique stories emerging from Dubai. The two entities will work closely to develop creative videos that capture Dubai’s aspirations, innovation, future vision, entrepreneurial dynamism and cultural vibrance.



The agreement was signed by Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai and Khadija Al Marzouqi, Editor-in-Chief of Dubai Post.



Khadija Al Marzouqi, Editor-in-Chief of Dubai Post, welcomed the creative collaboration with Brand Dubai saying it will contribute to Dubai’s efforts to establish itself as a leading destination for culture, innovation and talent.



“Through this partnership, we aim to tell stories that showcase the vitality of Dubai’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector. We also seek to highlight Dubai government’s initiatives to facilitate the growth of homegrown businesses by expanding their reach and helping them provide new opportunities to investors worldwide,” she said.



Sharing stories of accomplished entrepreneurs in Dubai will motivate more people to aspire for success and make a difference, she said. “The partnership with Brand Dubai reflects our common vision and goal to empower young entrepreneurs and support Dubai-based companies, and showcase the vibrancy of Dubai’s entrepreneurial sector.”



Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “Brand Dubai looks forward to working closely with Dubai Post to tell unique stories emerging from Dubai in various spheres of life. These stories, which aim to capture Dubai’s unique spirit and ethos, will touch on universal themes that resonate with audiences across the world,” she said.



“Dubai Post provides an exceptional platform for reaching out to local, regional and global audiences. Brand Dubai and Dubai Post seek to combine their strengths and resources to convey a compelling picture of Dubai to audiences across the world,” she added.



One of the key focuses of the collaboration is to support Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative, a project that seeks to tell local and global audiences about the success stories of exciting and innovative businesses born and initiated in Dubai. A series of videos will seek to raise awareness about the creativity and social consciousness that are hallmarks of Dubai’s entrepreneurial and business landscape.



‘Proudly from Dubai’

Over the last two years, Brand Dubai has launched several initiatives to showcase the city’s entrepreneurial vibrancy, especially through its ‘Proudly from Dubai’ project. Under the umbrella of the project, Brand Dubai offers homegrown ventures, representing diverse strands of Dubai’s business culture, an opportunity to raise their visibility and forge strong partnerships and collaborations both at local and international levels.



Brand Dubai showcased four promising homegrown entrepreneurial ventures from Dubai at the ChangeNOW summit in Paris in 2018 under the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ umbrella. In another initiative, Brand Dubai launched the ‘Dubai Loves Coffee’ competition in partnership with popular lifestyle website The Huntr in 2018. The six winners of the ‘Dubai Loves Coffee’ competition were given an opportunity to participate in the prestigious Amsterdam Coffee Festival in 2019 under the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative.