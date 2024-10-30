1.04 PM Wednesday, 30 October 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:07 06:22 12:05 15:16 17:43 18:58
30 October 2024
Advanced
Home

Britannia Global Markets Announces Immediate Termination of DGCX Membership and SCA License

Published
By E247

23 October 2024, London, UK.: Britannia Global Markets Limited wishes to inform our valued clients that we will be cancelling our membership with the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) and our license with the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) effective immediately.

For any queries or further information, please contact us at:

Email: bgm@britannia.com
Phone: +44 (0) 20 3093 9005

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 30 October 2024 12:33