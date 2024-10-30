Britannia Global Markets Announces Immediate Termination of DGCX Membership and SCA License

23 October 2024, London, UK.: Britannia Global Markets Limited wishes to inform our valued clients that we will be cancelling our membership with the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) and our license with the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) effective immediately.

For any queries or further information, please contact us at:

Email: bgm@britannia.com

Phone: +44 (0) 20 3093 9005

