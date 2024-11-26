Burjeel Holdings Strengthens ESG Commitment with ‘Better By Nature’ Initiative

As part of the initiative, Group employees will plant a tree on their birthdays, contributing to approximately 13,000 trees annually.

In a significant step toward advancing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the MENA region, has unveiled the ‘Better By Nature’ initiative, a program that combines environmental stewardship with employee engagement. A key highlight of the initiative is the Group’s commitment to planting a tree for every employee on their birthday— an effort expected to add approximately 13,000 trees annually to the tree cover. This not only celebrates the employees but also raises environmental awareness and contributes to enhancing the green landscape of the city. The program reaffirms the Group’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 and aligns with the UAE’s broader sustainability vision.

To mark the launch, Burjeel Holdings employees gathered at Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi to plant mangroves. The event was led by Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Chief Operating Officer of Burjeel Holdings, and Mr. Muhammed Shihabuddin, Chief Financial Officer of Burjeel Holdings, underscoring the leadership’s dedication to building eco-conscious practices across the organization.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s ambitious goal to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030, a key component of the nation’s strategy to combat climate change and enhance biodiversity. Mangroves, often called nature’s guardians, play a critical role in sequestering carbon, protecting shorelines, and supporting diverse ecosystems. This innovative step further emphasizes Burjeel Holdings’ dedication to sustainability while actively involving its workforce toward a greener planet.

‘Better By Nature’ is part of Burjeel Holdings’ broader ESG strategy, which focuses on cultivating a Healthy Environment, Healthy Community, Healthy Governance, and Healthy System. By involving employees in meaningful ecological activities like mangrove planting, the Group aims to embed sustainability into every aspect of its operations and create a measurable environmental impact.

“At Burjeel Holdings, sustainability is more than a commitment—it is a shared responsibility and an integral part of our vision for a healthier future. Through initiatives like ‘Better By Nature,’ we are taking meaningful action to combat climate change, preserve natural ecosystems, and engage our employees in creating a positive environmental impact. This is just the beginning of our journey toward achieving carbon neutrality and aligning with the UAE’s ambitious sustainability goals,” said Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The Better By Nature launch event also featured activities such as kayaking and yoga sessions, building a sense of unity and well-being while reinforcing the connection between physical and environmental health.

