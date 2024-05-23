CABSAT 2024 successfully concludes its 30th edition

The 30th edition of CABSAT, the flagship conference for the broadcast, satellite, content creation, production, distribution, and entertainment industries, drew to a successful conclusion on May 23, 2024, organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre with record-breaking turnout.

The third day of the conference, which welcomed over 18,000 visitors, featured announcements of collaborations, and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between exhibiting organisations, in addition to highlighting emerging trends and technologies, and encouraging insightful discussions.

Almanasa, Iraq’s OTT streaming platform, announced a strategic partnership with Roya Media Group, a provider of premium digital content. This collaboration aims to deliver a streaming experience to audiences across Iraq by combining the strengths of both platforms to offer a diverse and extensive library of entertainment options. The partnership was announced at the CABSAT Co-Production Salon, a dedicated meeting lounge for business opportunities in investment in Arabic content.

As well as the Co-Production Salon, CABSAT 2024 showcased several exclusive conference events, like the Content Congress and the SATExpo Summit, to global industry leaders, regional government officials, and other business stakeholders for three days of networking and knowledge sharing opportunities.

“Enabling and accelerating local talent is crucial to consistently secure the incredible expansion of the regional content creation economy, and Dubai Studio City is proud to have been a platform for more than 358,000 minutes of such unique stories to come to life in 2023,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City at TECOM Group PJSC. “Committed to unlocking the visions of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, we are proud to serve as a global platform for regional storytellers and were pleased to champion their vibrancy and creativity as Strategic Partner of CABSAT’s milestone 30th edition this year.”

This year's landmark 30th edition also features demonstrations of technology that attendees were able to interact with. A big hit with visitors and exhibitors alike, the GlamBot, a high-speed camera attached to a robotic arm that is designed to snap dynamic images in a mirrored tunnelgave the conference a sense of Hollywood glamour and created covetable moments to share on social media.

This year's edition CABSAT also enjoyed its own red carpet experience at the BroadcastProME Manufacturer Awards, which recognised firms for their products that make a difference in the region's broadcast sector, with the team picking up a plaque for their contributions.

