CBUAE cancels licence of IRIS Health Services LLC

By WAM

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has cancelled the licence of IRIS Health Services LLC, in accordance with the applicable instructions and procedures for licensing health insurance third-party administrators and regulation and control of their business.

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurance companies and professions related to insurance companies, comply with the UAE laws and regulations adopted by the CBUAE, to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the insurance industry and the UAE financial system.

