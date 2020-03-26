Central Bank directs banks to replenish ATMs with new banknotes

By WAM

The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, has directed banks to replenish ATMs with new banknotes of all denominations and to ensure the availability during the salary payment cycle this month.

According to a press release issued by CBUAE, the move is in line with the efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, and to ensure the health and safety of bank customers.

The CBUAE has also advised banks to immediately implement additional preventive measures regarding the ATM usage, such as sanitising all ATMs on a regular basis and providing preventive equipment (disposable latex gloves) to all customers while using the ATMs at all times.

