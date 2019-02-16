Customs World develops RIISE, first of its kind customs platform

By Wam

Customs World, a subsidiary of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), created a first of its kind platform based on the accumulative experiences of Dubai Customs.

RIISE, the new platform, will be rolled out globally to empower different countries with a cost-effective and sustainable customs system that allows to effectively and transparently manage core customs activities and conduct trade in the global market.

The disruptive system has been developed as a flexible, plug-and-play solution that can be deployed and customised based on the customer's requirements. The new system is expected to raise the ranking of the UAE and the countries that will use it on the global indexes, increase revenues, facilitate trade and secure borders and the supply chain.

RIISE, which was developed in cooperation with DUTECH, PCFC’s technology arm, provides easy and effective solutions that are built on an architecture based on advanced techniques including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Prediction, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and blockchain.

The main objectives of the new system are to increase trade velocity by automating processes and eliminating traditional process bottlenecks, leverage the latest technologies such as machine learning and AI to expedite decision-making, and enable organizations to make real-time, performance-based decisions.

"This disruptive technical and functional CMS (Customs Management System) and the trade enabling platform takes the lessons and builds on the learnings and 100 years of distinctive experience and practices of Dubai Customs" Nadya Kamali, CEO of Customs World said. "To further solidify our commitment to make this world a safer place, the system recognises the threats and increasing challenges of today and provides the levels of border integrity that governments and their communities expect in such a way that sets world benchmarks for cross border trade".

Kamali added, "RIISE is built with a vision to be the number 1 partner of choice for governments to protect their borders and facilitate trade following the standards and requirements of the World Trade Organisation, SAFE and Kyoto. It is a disruptive option to a stale market currently monopolised by companies with a 1990’s mentality dumping legacy technology and rebranding old processes."

RIISE is an open source cost effective solution. It is the new generation of Dubai Customs’ risk engine which was highly applauded and recommended by WTO’s Columbus Programme.

Kamali is confident that the system, once launched in the second quarter of 2019, will see a lot of demand from different countries, thanks to its numerous features including affordability and practicality. A team from the Customs World will be available to assist the customs administrations that apply the new system. They will provide the demo, training and consultation based on gap analysis and other studies.