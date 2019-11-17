DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services for aviation industry at Dubai Airshow 2019

By WAM

Dubai Airport Freezone Authority, DAFZA, will showcase its integrated portfolio of services and solutions for the aviation industry at the Dubai Airshow 2019.

Held at the Dubai World Central, the event will take place from 17th to 21st November.

Among DAFZA’s strategic objectives for participating in the event includes attracting international companies to establish operations within Dubai.

DAFZA will support companies in expanding their businesses in the region by providing unique services at a strategic location, near Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest international airport.

DAFZA will highlight its advanced and modern infrastructure, which allows the free zone to provide best-in-class services and incentives for businesses.

Amna Lootah, Assistant Director-General at DAFZA, said, "Taking part in the Dubai Airshow enables us to demonstrate our commitment to providing a perfect environment for international businesses looking to invest in Dubai. We are especially suited to companies working in the air transport, aviation and space industries and today, DAFZA is the regional base for many companies in these sectors including two of the world’s major aircraft manufacturers."

On the sidelines of the event, DAFZA will feature panel discussions and presentations within the Future Aviation Lounge, FAL, first-of-its-kind business collaborative network based on Artificial Intelligence, AI, technology that foresees the future of the global aviation sector and related industries.

Led by a premier group of spokespeople, the sessions will address the future of aviation in Dubai, highlighting innovative and sustainable solutions.

DAFZA has been the home for leading aviation and other related industry companies, such as Airbus, Boeing, GE Aviation, Rolls Royce, Panasonic Avionics, Jetex and more.

Recently, Airbus inaugurated its first Africa and Middle East Cabin Electronics Service Centre at DAFZA.