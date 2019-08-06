Delhi Airport to handle 100m passengers per annum in next three years

By Wam

The major airport in the Indian capital will be equipped to handle 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) in the next three years, Asian News International (ANI) reported on Monday.

The expansion works of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport initiated on Monday will also enhance the airside capacity to handle 140 MPPA.

In the last decade, the Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) and passenger numbers have seen a massive surge, exceeding projections. The Phase 3A expansion works, being carried out as per the Master Plan 2016, would enable IGI Airport to handle the expected increase in air traffic.

The arrival and departure terminals would be integrated under a single roof to form the new integrated Terminal 1. It would come with associated enhancements in baggage handling and security screening systems.

The total area of Terminal 1 will increase from the present 64,140 sqm to 192,985 sqm and capacity would go up from 20 MPPA to 40 MPPA, said the ANI report.