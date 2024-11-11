DEWA Achieves Historic Revenue and EBITDA Records in First 9 Months of 2024

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
Quote from HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA:
"Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of Dubai's leadership, DEWA is committed to operational excellence, sustainable growth, and innovation. Our record revenue growth and EBITDA reflect Dubai's dynamic progress and DEWA’s focus on efficiency and sustainability, aligning with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. DEWA remains dedicated to delivering strong shareholder value, consistent dividends, and supporting Dubai’s transition to a green economy.”
DEWA’s installed electricity generation capacity stood at 16.779 GW, with 17% derived from renewable sources. The company aims to reach a 20 GW capacity by 2030, including 5.3 GW from clean energy sources, and plans to expand desalination capacity to 735 MIGD, with 240 MIGD powered by reverse osmosis technology.
In alignment with its dividend policy, DEWA anticipates paying AED 6.2 billion annually over five years. DEWA distributed AED 3.1 billion to shareholders in October 2024.
Founded in 1992, DEWA is Dubai’s exclusive provider of electricity and water services. Listed on the DFM since April 2022, DEWA operates the largest district cooling services network globally and encompasses subsidiaries such as Mai Dubai, Digital DEWA, and Etihad ESCO.
