DEWA, DP World, Emaar, and PMI to co-organise 6th Dubai International Project Management Forum

By Dubai Media Office

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed that DEWA, DP World, Emaar, and PMI would be co-organisers of the 6th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), 7-10 Dec 2019. Under the themed ‘Cultural Diversity’, the event is privileged by the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council.

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, was thrilled with the engagement of DEWA, DP World, Emaar and PMI as co-organisers of the sixth round of the DIPMF, and credited the high profile, deep knowledge and extended experience of these entities in the field of project management.

“DIPMF offers a great platform for showcasing the importance of projects innovation in driving the development process. Dubai stands out as a graphic example in this field thanks to the array of giant and creative projects that have elevated the profile of the city and transformed it into a global business and tourist hub,” said Al Tayer.

Leadership Model

“Teaming up with this brilliant lineup of prominent entities contributes to the fruition of the objectives of the forum. It sets a platform for spotlighting the pioneering development model and shrewd leadership of Dubai that have thrust the city to the fore in projects management worldwide. Dubai has built giant airports, ports and a host of iconic projects such as Burj Khalifa, Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park, Dubai Metro and others at the highest global standards. It has also benefited from the deliverables of past editions of this forum in designing future projects, especially those relating to the biggest international showpiece Expo 2020,” said Al Tayer.

“Past editions of the forum have made huge successes in terms of super organisation, rich attendants in excess of 1500 participants each year, and diverse discussion topics. It tackled a host of topics such as technical projects in sports, energy, environmental sustainability, future foresight and smart cities to name a few. Successes of the Forum were crowned by the launch of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management, and the awarding of winners on the sidelines of the Forum,” he noted.

Global Hub

HE Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, said, “DIPMF echoes the directives and vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the standing of Dubai as a global centre for innovation in infrastructural projects that define the future of smart cities.

“In line with Dubai Plan 2021 and the vision of Smart Dubai, the Emirate has made stunning successes in articulating ambition and positivity. Engaging Emaar Properties as a co-organiser is a further driver for us to portray a superb image of our massive abilities in building mega-developments capable of supporting the economic growth and contributing to a better future for generations to come,” added Al Abbar.

Global Platform

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DEWA, said, “Once again we are pleased to co-organise the DIPMF and contribute to realising the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We will continue with our relentless efforts to achieve the vision of our leaders as well as the objectives of the Emirates Centennial 2071 to rank the UAE the best country in the world and boost the sustainable development and the happiness of our nation.

“The forum has become a leading global platform for sharing expertise and practices of the industry. DEWA’s participation as a co-organiser stems from a commitment to raising the profile of Dubai in the fields of clean and renewable energy, smart networks, efficient storage of energy, artificial intelligence and data analysis among others. We also seek to bolster the standing of Dubai in the green economy and sustainable development through caring for environmental, social and economic aspects. We will also capitalise on the Forum to promote our achievements, initiatives and experiences in shaping the future of energy. We will also present our future model of producing, carrying and distributing electricity and water in line with our vision to be a leading global sustainable and innovative entity,” he noted.

Sustained Partnership

HE Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, “Successful partnerships were and are still one of the key pillars of Dubai growth and evolution into a premier global hub that serves a densely populated region and in record time. The infrastructures underpinning this development completed over the past 30 years have set the base for sound cooperation of leading government entities such as RTA and DP World.”

“We pride ourselves on the sustained partnership with RTA in co-hosting this wonderful event. Managing projects on sound global practices has assisted us in the past as well as at the present time and is critically important for shaping our future, especially as we are focused on building a sustainable knowledge-driven economy and fostering a smart digital community. We firmly believe that such an approach will make life easier and measure up to the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” added bin Sulayem.

Shared Visions

Sunil Prashara, Chief Executive Officer of PMI, said, “We consider the DIPMF sponsored by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the biggest forum in the Middle East dedicated to sharing knowledge of projects management and innovation, and offering a platform for exchanging ideas between intellects of the industry. Through this initiative, PMI is continuing its efforts of helping government entities and organisations across the world to optimise the benefits of projects management for the sake of a better and sustainable future.

“PMI will be taking part in this event through more than three million specialists all over the world engaged in a variety of fields such as cooperation, education, and research for instance. Through partnering with RTA, a member of our Global Executive Council, and co-organisers of the Forum, we will endeavour to empower the Forum to turn ideas into a reality and assist the UAE with its strategic plans for a sustainable future and a better nation,” he concluded.