DEWA implements comprehensive plan to protect employees and customers of determination during COVID-19

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised a video workshop in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development on Inclusive Employment. This is part of its efforts to provide a friendly and inclusive work environment for People of Determination (POD). Representatives from the HR divisions and POD support team at DEWA attended the workshop. The workshop provided guidelines and practical directions to ensure including and empowering employees of determination at the workplace according to the highest local and international standards. DEWA also organised a virtual training on ‘Job Coaching for POD at the workplace,’ to help participants gain necessary skills to empower and qualify POD according to the best scientific practices.

DEWA facilitates Employees of Determination to empower and support them to perform their jobs remotely. This is to ensure they can perform their tasks to the fullest amid the ongoing efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19. This is under the supervision of a qualified and trained team. DEWA also maintained its development training as planned, without interruption as well as a psychological support programme. DEWA launched an online programme on the basics of POD inclusion & disability etiquette to ensure capacity building in this area and promote an inclusive corporate culture. DEWA also organised an awareness campaign through its internal, external channels and social media on protecting POD against coronavirus and ways of supporting them. The campaign targeted all DEWA staff, including Employees of Determination and their families, DEWA Academy students and their families, customers and society.

“DEWA strives to ensure the health and safety of all its staff physically and psychologically while attaching great importance to people of determination. We strive to include them in the workplace and society, in line with the National Policy to empower People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for POD and their families. It also supports the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a city that is accessible for People of Determination by 2020. We are committed to constantly improving our services to meet the needs of all our POD customers. Our awareness campaigns encourage them to use DEWA’s smart channels, website and smart app to get all our services, which include Rammas that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), Ash’ir and Hayak, among others. These support national efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, helped us maintain our services and business as usual, while strictly applying all preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of individuals and overcome this temporary crisis as soon as possible,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“As a socially responsible corporation that includes POD, DEWA has aligned its strategies with national and federal strategies in this area. It also implemented inclusive programmes and initiatives to protect and empower POD customers and staff. Our achievements in this area include redesigning all buildings and facilities according to the Dubai Universal Design Code. In 2019, DEWA’s Employees of Determination happiness score was 99% compared to 92% in 2015, while their family happiness reached 95% in 2019. POD employee happiness in DEWA’s efforts to provide all health and safety requirements reached 100%. POD customer happiness reached 94%, and Social Happiness about DEWA’s support to POD reached 94%. DEWA will spare no effort to increase this percentage to achieve the happiness and welfare of all society segments without exceptions,” added Al Tayer.

