DEWA launches 5th ‘Let’s Make This Summer Green’ campaign

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched its ‘Let’s Make This Summer Green’ campaign for the 5th year running. This year’s campaign will be communicated on DEWA’s social media as well as its internal and external channels. The 3-month campaign’s theme is ‘Start Conserving Now.’ It includes a number of simple guidelines to reduce the use of electricity and water in summer and help customers to adopt a sustainable lifestyle.

The campaign encourages household owners to benefit from the ‘My Sustainable Living’ programme. The programme enables residential customers to compare their monthly electricity and water use with the average of similarly efficient homes. The programme helps customers make responsible decisions in conservation, by providing tips tailored to their needs.

“DEWA follows the Founding Fathers’ footsteps and works in line with the wise leadership’s vision to conserve electricity and water while preventing waste. It also follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch initiatives and projects throughout the year that raise awareness about responsible behaviour and habits. This supports the UAE’s efforts to protect the environment and natural resources. It also reduces carbon emissions, which achieves the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world; and the Demand Side Management Strategy to reduce 30% of energy and water use by 2030,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Between 2009 and 2019, DEWA’s conservation programmes and initiatives achieved cumulative savings of 2.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity and 7.8 billion gallons of water. This is equivalent to saving AED 1.3 billion, reducing 1.136 million tonnes of carbon emissions. These savings show DEWA’s efforts to achieve its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation and demonstrate that it is a socially responsible government organisation,” added Al Tayer.

“DEWA strives to engage all customers and society to promote sustainable development in Dubai by adopting daily simple habits and a responsible lifestyle for electricity and water to protect the nation’s resources. The large turnout for DEWA’s initiatives raised awareness about achieving sustainability and protecting the environment. This encourages us to launch more innovative initiatives that encourage stakeholders to be more responsible and promote competitiveness among them to reduce their usage and lower their carbon footprint,” said Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA.

Customers can access the My Sustainable Living Programme by logging onto their account on DEWA’s website or smart app, and updating their Consumption Patterns file to benefit from conservation tips, tailored to each customer. The ‘Let’s Make This Summer Green’ campaign includes adjusting the AC temperature to 24 degrees, fix water leaks, and replace conventional bulbs with LED bulbs and other simple steps. You can read more about conservation tips on DEWA’s smart app and website www.dewa.gov.ae

