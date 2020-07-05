DEWA organises the 8th Future Engineer Summer Camp online

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 8th Future Engineer Summer Camp online, in collaboration with Emirates Science Club. Around 30 DEWA staff children are attending the camp, ranging in ages between 12 and 15 years old. The camp takes place from 5 to 26 July 2020. It covers several areas, such as electronics, cyber-security, robotics, 3D printing and augmented reality.

The online camp prepares the students for a promising career by strengthening their technical skills, promoting scientific research, innovation, and creativity among the participants. It also encourages the next generation to learn science and technology, and direct more youth towards scientific specialisations.

“DEWA believes that youth are the leaders of tomorrow. It strives to launch several initiatives and programmes throughout the year for school and university students to develop their skills, experiences and inspire them to innovate. This helps them keep up with rapid changes and future demands. It also enhances the UAE’s position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution for a competitive, knowledge-based economy. We are committed to organising the Future Engineer Summer Camp every year in line with words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said, ‘Youth are the strength of any nation and its hope for a better future.’ The camp is an opportunity to strengthen the technical skills of the next generation. This is in accordance with DEWA’s objectives to consolidate an advanced environment of knowledge and science and its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. As a socially responsible organisation, we strive to develop a passion for knowledge, learning science and technology among the next generation and help them realise their potential and talents. We also encourage them to study scientific and engineering specialisations. This is done scientifically according to the best global practices and standards, to establish a knowledge environment supportive of national aspirations, most notably in preparing the next generation of creative and innovative minds,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA attaches special importance for its employees and their children and provides the students with a motivating environment to learn science and technology. The Future Engineer Summer Camp takes into account the cognitive abilities and age requirements of the students. It ensures they gain the knowledge and experience in the most appropriate way for them, and brings science and technology closer to the new generation through practical experiments and applications for the next generation of scientists and creative minds. It also encourages young people to study scientific disciplines, and choose technical jobs to provide the future labour market with the necessary competencies and expertise. Over the past seven rounds, the camp has achieved significant and encouraging results. It has attracted more than 125 students who have presented 94 promising and specialised projects in the rational use of electricity and water,” added Al Tayer.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.