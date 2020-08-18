DEWA tests wearable exoskeletons in fieldwork

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is currently testing wearable robotic exoskeletons, developed by SuitX, an American company specialised in bio-technology and exoskeletons for medical and professional uses. The move supports DEWA’s commitment to the health and safety of its staff, with the latest technologies and tools to help them perform fieldwork efficiently.

DEWA intends to use exoskeletons for staff performing manual tasks such as manufacturing, construction, assembly, wiring, loading/unloading, automotive workshops, and other uses. This aims to protect them, boost productivity and enhance accuracy.

“Our wise leadership attaches great importance to the health and safety of Dubai Government employees and society members. At DEWA, the health and safety of our employees are our top priority. Therefore, we provide a healthy work environment according to the highest standards using the latest global technologies. DEWA’s initiative to test wearable robotic exoskeletons supports our strategy to adopt Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as AI and robotics. This supports the Dubai 10x initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities through government innovation and the reformation of traditional work mechanisms,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer pointed out that using this technology in fieldwork supports DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, and its strategy to employ the latest smart technologies and innovative quality solutions to enhance employee happiness and make fieldwork seamless, efficient and productive.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.