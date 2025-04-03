DEWA wins 4 Best Business Awards 2025 in the UK

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won four awards at the Best Business Awards 2025, one of the UK's most high-profile accolades. This global recognition underscores DEWA’s excellence across all facets of its operations. DEWA won the Climate Change Award for its carbon emission reduction programme; the Best Sustainable Process/Product Award for its My Sustainable Living Programme; the Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year Award for its innovative digital marketing campaign supporting its listing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM); and the Best Team Initiative Award for the exceptional efforts of its Power Network Load Transfer Planning team.

Commitment to innovation

“Winning four awards at the UK's Best Business Awards 2025 highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence across all our initiatives. We are keen to leverage the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to enhance our projects, initiatives and services to the highest standards of quality, efficiency and reliability. This ensures customer happiness while benefiting all stakeholders. I commend our work teams for their tireless efforts in maintaining DEWA's global leadership, achieving significant milestones and strengthening our competitiveness. These accomplishments align with our vision to be a globally leading, sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net zero by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Praise for DEWA

The Best Business Awards judges commended DEWA for its exceptional innovations across multiple areas, including sustainability, digital transformation, operational efficiency and customer engagement. They noted that DEWA continues to set new benchmarks in advancing the transition to clean energy in Dubai while providing reliable and sustainable services. The chairman of the judging panel congratulated DEWA on its remarkable achievements and steadfast dedication to creating a brighter, more sustainable future.

Climate Change Award

DEWA received the Climate Change Award for its comprehensive and integrated approach to tackling climate change. This includes ambitious targets and clear timelines to reduce carbon emissions, increase the share of renewable energy and enhance the efficiency of energy and water use. DEWA’s strategy encompasses improving operational efficiencies, expanding smart grid applications and adopting circular economy practices, paving the way towards net zero. This forward-thinking strategy is propelling Dubai towards a cleaner, greener and more resilient low-carbon future.

Best Sustainable Process/Product Award

DEWA won the Best Sustainable Process/Product Award for its My Sustainable Living Programme, launched in 2018. The programme enables residential customers in Dubai to monitor and manage their electricity and water consumption while contributing to resource sustainability. By employing artificial intelligence (AI) and behavioural science technology, the programme allows customers to compare their consumption with that of efficient homes in their area and take actionable steps towards a more sustainable lifestyle. It also provides tailored tips to help customers manage their consumption more effectively. The programme is accessible via DEWA’s website and smart app.

The Digital Marketing Campaign Award

DEWA received the Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year Award for its innovative digital campaign promoting its listing on the DFM. The ‘Shaping a Green Future’ campaign utilised creative marketing strategies to highlight DEWA’s strong brand identity, its commitment to sustainability and its net-zero ambitions. The campaign successfully raised awareness, enhanced engagement and informed potential investors about DEWA’s role in sustainable development. The IPO garnered exceptional interest, with the order book – excluding cornerstone and strategic investors – oversubscribed by 37 times.

Best Team Initiative Award

DEWA won the Best Team Initiative award in recognition of the success of the Power Network Load Transfer Planning in implementing new creative solutions. The team of experts and specialists implemented 22 distinguished projects over three years that have enhanced the availability and reliability of the power network and led to big savings for DEWA.

The Best Business Awards are among the world’s most prestigious accolades, celebrating the achievements of exceptional companies across various sectors. They recognise organisations that exemplify excellence, creativity and leadership, achieving outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.