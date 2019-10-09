DHA launches innovative systems and smart solutions during GITEX

By Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched a number of innovative systems and smart solutions during the 39th Gitex Technology Week (Gitex 2019), which is taking place from October 6 to 10 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Among the new systems and smart solutions launched by His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA at Gitex was the “Grievance and Compliant system”.

The system permits employees at the DHA to electronically file their complaints and grievances—enhancing the employees’ satisfaction and helping them attain justice.

Through the system the employees can file complaints related to the work environment, discrimination and verbal and physical abuse, to name a few. The system permits employees to apply for grievances related to disciplinary penalties, annual and performance appraisal, job transfer, termination and not receiving a promotion to name a few.

The DHA also launched an online Platform for Volunteering and Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) that can be accessed via the DHA’s website. Through the platform, volunteers from the DHA and outside can log in to apply for different volunteering opportunities at the DHA ranging from charity activities and other various events. The platform also provides users with a list of all their volunteering activities and volunteering hours accumulated.

Commenting on the Gitex Week, Al Qutami said that GITEX has become one of the most important exhibitions in the region for government and private organisations to display their latest innovations and solutions. He added that GITEX provides an opportunity to enhance communication with the public and inform them about the latest developments and the smart solutions developed by the authority.

Other innovations and smart solutions that were on display during GITEX:

Smart Health Alert

The system aims to examine the Modified Early Warning Score (MEWS scores) recorded in Salama, the intervention response time, patient department speciality, procedure taken, duration of stay and transfer out of intensive care unit to identify if the patient’s case is at risk of deterioration in advance. This helps proactively identify critical cases and act on them before the situation deteriorates.

Mesaed

Mesaed utilizes artificial intelligence for billing accounts for 44 government entities. This will help in reducing working days needed, reducing human errors to zero and providing detailed reports, to name a few.

DubaiHealthBooking.com

Is a single platform for booking medical appointments in government and private health facilities in Dubai and can be accessed via website (www. DubaiHealthBooking.com) or the DubaiHealthBooking.com App. It aims to enable residents to experience easy, convenient and accessible care while booking health facilities in Dubai.

Mindspire

Is a mobile application that aims to help individuals suffering from depression or those who would like a preliminary screening of their state and aid in alleviating their symptoms, with a focus on anonymity and minimal user intervention. This is done through the combination of non-intrusive analysis as well as very few active inputs from the user. Following the analysis, people with milder cases of depression would receive recommendations, while those on the higher of the spectrum are encouraged to contact a professional.

DHA APP

The DHA’s all-in-one smart app integrates many of the authority’s existing applications as sub-services in a bid to create a seamless patient-hospital interface. The services integrated with the app include the Dammi App, which aims to makes it easier to find a time and place to make a blood donations in Dubai and allows blood donors to answer donation eligibility questionnaire and read pre-donation educational material through their mobile phones before they come to the donation centre.

‘Salem’ medical fitness and occupational screening smart system, has also been added to the app to allow the public to track the status of their file. The app also includes patient services, where users can view and cancel appointments, view prescriptions and view lab results. The DHA’s medical registry, facility location and media centre can also be viewed in the app, which is available for free download on Google Play, Apple Store and other Android platforms.

Shefaa

Shefaa oversees health programme displayed at Gitex is a fully integrated and unified system that makes the procedures for applying for oversees treatment easier and more time efficient. The programme aims to eliminate the need to physically go to DHA facilities as all oversees treatment procedures have been digitalized and integrated with GRP,IDAM and FAHR.

Green Wing

The Green Wing, thermal imaging drone aims to provide a thermal distribution map where seedlings will be distributed and planted based on the thermal imaging map.