Disney Plus streamer hits nearly 29M subscribers in 3 months

By AP

Disney said its Disney Plus streaming service reached nearly 29 million paid subscribers in less than three months, an impressive start for what the company has positioned as its future as more people drop cable subscriptions.

But as expected, starting up a new service comes with huge expenses, contributing to a 23% profit decline for the company in the latest quarter.

Disney Plus launched in November to compete with online video services like Netflix. Disney had 26.5 million Disney Plus subscribers as of Dec. 28, the end of its fiscal first quarter. That grew to 28.6 million as of Monday, well on the way to Disney's target of 60 million to 90 million worldwide by 2024.

Original series on Disney Plus include the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian." One of the hit characters from the show is one resembling a baby version of Yoda. Disney CEO Bob Iger told analysts Tuesday that "Baby Yoda" consumer products will go on sale in the coming months. He said the "sensational response" to the character said a lot about Disney Plus.

The company also said a second season for "The Mandalorian" is coming in October and said the priority for "Star Wars" going forward is through the streaming service. After 42 years, the franchise just concluded its nine-part core series with "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in theaters. Disney has said the next "Star Wars” theatrical movie, which is to be set outside the Skywalker saga, isn't scheduled for release until 2022.

Disney also had 30.4 million Hulu customers and 6.6 million ESPN Plus subscribers as of Dec. 28, big gains for both from a year ago. Disney offers a bundle of the three streaming services.

Disney Plus is currently available in the U.S., Canada, The Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

Disney expects growth in the near term to come primarily from further expansion abroad, as the service launches over the next two years in Western Europe, India and Latin America. Disney also plans to roll out Hulu outside the U.S. next year after getting Disney Plus off the ground abroad.

