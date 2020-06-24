dnata takes airport safety to a new level

By Dubai Media Office

dnata, one of the world’s leading air services providers, has taken several measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of employees and passengers and provide travellers with confidence and peace of mind when they fly to and from Dubai International airport (DXB).

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, dnata’s expert teams have worked around the clock to develop and implement a comprehensive health & safety programme, enhancing services, processes and training across the company’s operations. dnata has run disinfection programmes, introduced new personal protective measures, and further improved aircraft cleaning services to safeguard its skilled staff and deliver world-class safety for its airline partners and their passengers.

Steve Allen, Divisional Senior Vice President, UAE Airport Operations and Travel, dnata, said: “The impact of COVID-19 on the aviation, travel and tourism industries has been rapid and significant. We are all in this together and can only overcome the challenges if we join forces with our partners and put the health and safety of people at the heart of everything we do.

“We have further improved services, processes and training to adapt to the new operating environment and help our airline customers restore consumers’ confidence in travel. I thank all of my colleagues and partners at the airport for their relentless commitment to consistently achieving the highest possible level of safety across our operations.”

In May, dnata completed a mass disinfection programme of all ground support equipment (GSE) to protect its employees and customers’ passengers. More than 11,500 pieces of GSE including busses, passenger steps, baggage dollies, and pushback tractors were disinfected at the two Dubai airports. A bowser spray unit and handheld sanitation units were used to ensure the most effective disinfection was carried out on all equipment airside, including the company’s cargo operations.

In addition to the disinfection of its equipment and facilities, dnata has supplied employees with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including face masks and hand sanitizers. Detailed guidelines on wearing and the safe disposal of PPE have been provided to staff in various roles. Regular safety inspections are conducted by a dedicated team, with team briefings held daily to ensure that all guidelines are understood and followed.

dnata has also worked closely with Dubai Airports to maximise safety for passengers throughout their airport journey, from check-in to boarding. Check-in desks at the airport have been installed with protective barriers, and waiting areas have been modified to help passengers observe social distancing. The boarding process is facilitated by dnata’s boarding agents who wear the required PPE and ensure that passengers board in small numbers. Boarding gates are deep cleaned and disinfected after the boarding of every flight.

Furthermore, dnata has enhanced its aircraft cabin cleaning services. The process involves extensive cleaning with a stronger disinfectant, and includes a comprehensive wipedown of all surfaces – from windows, tray tables, seatback screens, armrests, seats, in-seat controls, panels, air vents and overhead lockers in the cabin to lavatories, galleys and crew rest areas. The on-board cleaning chemicals are approved by the relevant authorities and proven to kill viruses and germs. They leave a long-lasting protective coating against new contamination of viruses, bacteria and fungi on surfaces, and are eco-friendly. A dedicated quality team and shift managers oversee the cleaning on the majority of flights.

Including Dubai International, dnata offers reliable and safe ground handling, cargo and catering services at more than 120 airports globally. At each location, dnata works closely with its partners and authorities to ensure the highest safety standards for customers and employees across its operations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.