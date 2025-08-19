DOF’s Support Services Centre Records AED66 Million of Government Savings in 2024

The Government of Dubai’s Support Services Centre (SSC), part of Dubai Finance (DOF), announced achieving savings of AED66 million for the government during 2024, bringing the cumulative savings across government entities since 2008 to more than AED792 million.

His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, DOF’s Director-General, praised the SSC’s continued achievement, emphasising the commitment to advancing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, through government strategies that embed innovation across public financial management.

“The SSC serves as an advanced model in delivering highly efficient financial and administrative services to small and medium-sized government entities. The SSC is a cornerstone in enhancing operational efficiency and good governance through advanced technologies, modern methodologies, and talent development. It is important to continue improving service quality to meet the Government of Dubai’s aspirations for a more agile and sustainable future and strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness regionally and globally,” H.E. Al Saleh added.

Hamed Abdulghafoor Alawadhi, DOF’s Executive Director of the Shared Services Sector, highlighted the strong relationship between the SSC and its client entities. “The SSC continues to strengthen trust and enhance its services and processes, which contributes to expanding its strong reputation among Dubai government entities. Over the past 17 years, the SSC has achieved total financial savings of AED792.31 million. In 2024 alone, it delivered AED65.91 million in savings, marking a 5% increase compared to 2023, which reflects the efficiency of operations and the effectiveness of financial management,” he said.

Mubarak Ahmad Al Shamsi, Director of the SSC, stated: “The SSC manages a budget exceeding AED600 million on behalf of the entities it serves. In 2024, its revenues reached AED10.37 million from services provided to 29 government entities. The SSC continues to succeed in engendering a wise methodology of public fund expenditure by managing processes related to financial affairs, employee affairs, and procurement. This enables government entities to focus on their core functions and enhance their operational performance.”

“The working mechanism of the SSC is based on services shared with entities, creating an arrangement where the centre handles the executive side of the service, while the government entities maintain the operational freedom,” he added.

The SSC offers a comprehensive employee and financial affairs services, including salary, accounting, and procurement solutions for emerging, small, and medium entities in the Government of Dubai, relies on a forward-looking strategy and an advanced work methodology.

The SSC operates under a one-stop service framework, which relies on training employees to adopt a comprehensive staff methodology, enabling them to handle all streams of the Government Resource Planning system, such as procurement, payables, receivables, bank accounts, financial settlement, account closures, and fixed assets, aimed at delivering outstanding services to the entities served by the centre.

Support Services Centre Records AED66 Million of Gov