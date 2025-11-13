DP World Starts Operations at Tartus Port

DP World has commenced operations at Tartus Port following a formal handover from the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Port and welcomed the new harbour tug Al Fath into service.

This marks a major milestone under DP World’s 30-year concession agreement for Tartus Port, which includes a planned $800 million investment– representing one of the largest international investments in Syria’s logistics sector in recent years. The concession is designed to support Syria’s economic recovery and transform Tartus into a highly efficient trade and logistics hub.

Fahad Al Banna, CEO of DP World Tartus, said: “We have embarked on a journey to transform Tartus Port into a world-class maritime gateway. Working closely with the Syrian government and General Authority for Land and Sea Ports, we are committed to applying DP World’s global expertise to build a modern and digitally-enabled port that will grow trade, create opportunities and firmly position Tartus as a key trade hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Harbour tugs are used to guide large vessels in confined spaces and as first-response assets in marine emergencies. Tugs support safe and reliable ship calls, improving berth approach control, reducing turnaround times and raising overall port safety. The newly arrived 22-metre Al Fath has a 50-tonne bollard pull with class-rated firefighting water cannons.

Immediate and future development plans

DP World is currently undertaking a comprehensive assessment of the port’s infrastructure including equipment, quay readiness and yard and warehouse facilities. This phase includes technical surveys, operational studies and design planning to develop a detailed redevelopment roadmap.

In the immediate term, the focus will be on dredging port access channels, basins and berths to achieve optimal design depths. Along with the rehabilitation and replacement of existing handling equipment, together with the introduction of new specialised assets, these works will enable the port to meet growing demand for bulk and breakbulk cargo.

DP World will also introduce its proprietary digital platforms to enhance operational efficiency and transparency. Staff training and process optimisation will be implemented in parallel to improve productivity and reduce vessel turnaround times to international benchmarks. As part of this process, DP World is prioritising the highest safety standards across all port operations through comprehensive safety audits and training programmes.

In the medium term, the redevelopment programme will include upgrading port infrastructure and superstructure, expanding handling and storage capacity and investing in bulk handling systems as well as new containerised and non-containerised facilities.

These initiatives will position Tartus Port as a key maritime and logistics hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, supporting both regional and international trade flows and contributing significantly to Syria’s reconstruction and economic recovery efforts.

Appointment of Fahad Al Banna

Fahad Al Banna brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as Senior Vice President Container Operations at Jebel Ali Port, one of the busiest ports in the world. His appointment underscores DP World’s commitment to applying global expertise and best practices to local markets, supporting long-term economic growth and resilience.

Since joining DP World in 2005, Fahad Al Banna has advanced through a series of leadership positions across port operations, digital transformation and terminal development. His achievements include upgrading port management systems to improve automation and efficiency, as well as managing major infrastructure projects such as Container Terminal 4 in Jebel Ali Port, where he supervised planning, yard operations and equipment selection.

In his new role as CEO of DP World Tartus, Al Banna will oversee the modernisation of Tartus Port, which is set to benefit from significant capital expenditure in infrastructure upgrades, operational efficiency and workforce development.

Reflecting on his appointment, Fahad Al Banna said: “It is an honour to take on this responsibility at such an important moment in Syria’s history. We are grateful to the Syrian Port Authority for their support and collaboration throughout this time and confident that the redevelopment of Tartus Port will contribute to the country’s economic revival, support jobs and strengthen the flow of trade across the region.”