DRC Wins First Prize at the Dubai Green Industrial Award 2019

By Staff

Dubai Refreshment Company PJSC “DRC”, the franchisee, sole producer and distributor of PepsiCo products in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, took first place at the Dubai Green Industrial Award 2019 presented by Dubai Exports in cooperation with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority “DEWA”, Etihad Energy Services and Dubai Energy Efficiency Program “TAQATI”.

The prestigious award recognizes Dubai Refreshment’s continuous efforts and commitment to operational excellence and environmental sustainability, which effectively reduced energy and water consumption by more than 20%, in addition to reducing the company’s carbon footprint by more than 4,000 tons compared to the previous year.

Three years ago, DRC inaugurated a LEED certified factory at the Dubai Investment Park 2, which was built with the highest industrial design standards and equipped with the latest technologies.

Committed to the transition to renewable energy, DRC utilizes over 11,000 solar PV panels to produce nearly one third of the company's energy needs, as well as 300 solar water-heating panels which provide hot water supply to meet operational requirements.

In addition, the waste water treatment plant used by DRC contributes significantly to reducing the consumption of natural resources by treating and refining factory wastewater and reusing it for irrigation and truck washing.

Also, the company's central refrigeration unit plays an important role in providing the chilled water supply needed for production, offices and air-conditioning needs. DRC is very proud to have won this important award, and for leading the way for others to follow.

Mr. Tarek ElSakka said, “At DRC, we are delighted to receive such a prestigious award, which reflects our commitment to sustainability and innovative solutions that conserve our natural resources, reduce waste and preserve the environment for future generations. We are always keen to be at the forefront in creating solutions which promote energy & water efficiency and environmental sustainability. We are pleased with this success, which is a result of the hard work of our team members”.

The award was received by Mr. Wael Nehme, VP of Supply Chain and Projects, during a ceremony held at the InterContinental Festival City.

Focusing on Dubai's industrial growth, the Dubai Green Industrial Award encourages Dubai's industrial companies to reduce their carbon footprint. The Awards promotes companies for outstanding performance in energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.