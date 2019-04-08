Drydocks World recognised for completing heaviest load-out in UAE

By WAM

Drydocks World, the service provider to the shipping, offshore, oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, has been presented with an award at the 2019 Mastech Awards. This is recognition of its outstanding achievements in the marine industry, for completing the UAE’s heaviest load-out on the BorWin Gamma High Voltage Direct Current, HVDC, platform topside.

BorWin Gamma is a 900 megawatt HVDC substation for offshore location in the German North Sea. The substation is built as an offshore platform with a gigantic size of L71m × W71m × H37m.

Drydocks World constructed the BorWin Gamma topside for Petrofac, Siemens and Tennet. BorWin Gamma will provide an essential renewable offshore resource to meet increasing energy demands, transmitting electricity from connected offshore wind farms in the North Sea to mainland Germany. Up to 900 megawatts of electricity will be transmitted by the platform, providing enough clean wind power to supply the annual electricity consumption of more than one million German households.

Commenting on the achievement, Capt. Rado Antolovic Phd, CEO and Managing Director of DP World’s Maritime Services Division, said, "Drydocks World is a specialist in constructing large-scale offshore projects, and our highly-skilled team consistently completes safe and efficient solutions in all project work. This award validates the strong capabilities of our Dubai yard and positions us as a leader in providing innovative solutions to the energy sector in the UAE and worldwide."

The UAE’s heaviest load-out was completed during the BorWin Gamma project by skidding the 21,000T topside including the deck support frame structure, using a sophisticated hydraulic pulling system to transfer the topside onto the heavy lift vessel for transportation to the North Sea.