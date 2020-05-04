Dubai Chamber brings together public & private sector to discuss the challenges of Covid-19

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai Chamber brings together public and private sector to discuss the challenges of Covid-19 and next phase developments.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Commissioner-General of Dubai Economic Track assured that the public and private sectors are partners in facing the challenges of the current phase related to the spread and impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

He pointed out that Dubai has stood out in the way it has dealt with the challenge and done crisis management, especially in the area of preserving the health and safety of all citizens and residents, and ensuring business continuity and efficiency, noting that the combined efforts of the public and private sectors will make Dubai able to overcome these challenges.

His Highness' words came as he lead a virtual business meeting organized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry with representatives of the public and private sector present, most notably Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020, and His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO CEO of DP World, and His Excellency Helal Saeed Al-Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, His Excellency Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, His Excellency Hamad Buamim, President & CEO, of Dubai Chamber, and His Excellency Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Head of Dubai’s Center for Coronavirus Control (CCC), in addition to members of the Advisory Board of Multinationals Business Group and the International Advocacy Council.

The meeting included an open and structured discussion about the challenges of the current stage and developments related to Covid-19, and its effects on the business sector and the economy, in addition to a review of the efforts made at all levels to support business continuity and efficiency, and push the wheels of the economy.

During the meeting presentations were made by government officials, including Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs & Director General of the Expo 2020, His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and His Excellency Helal Saeed Al-Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, and His Excellency Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Head of Dubai’s Center for Coronavirus Control (CCC), during which they briefed the representatives of the private sector on the latest developments in all fields.

Representatives of the private sector appreciated the efforts made by the government of the United Arab Emirates and Dubai to combat the spread Covid-19, and the comprehensive preventive and precautionary measures adopted by the wise leadership to preserve the health and safety of all members of the society.

They praised the incentive packages approved by the government to support the economy and businesses and mitigate the risks for companies operating in the emirate.

They also acknowledged the transparency of the Dubai government and its keenness in informing the private sector of all developments, listening to their concerns, knowing their challenges, taking their recommendations and proposals, and providing solutions to the challenges they face. The private sector representatives were also appreciative of the recent measures adopted by the government to partially open the economy to ensure business continuity, and to preserve the interests of companies.

It marks a distinguished start to get out of this crisis, confirming their confidence in government measures that have proven effective in containing the virus, mitigating its consequences and protecting lives while preserving the economy.

The participants thanked, the representative of the private sector, Dubai Chamber, for organizing and coordinating this important meeting and conveying their views and proposals to the relevant government agencies, calling for the continuation of these meetings periodically to reflect the true partnership between the public and private sectors in the Emirate of Dubai.

The International Advisory Council is among the key stimulus initiatives launched by Dubai Chamber under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God preserve him) to stimulate economic growth and facilitate procedures for doing business in the emirate.

It is an ideal platform to facilitate public-private partnerships that stimulates business activity and boost investor confidence in Dubai and comprises of a number of important multinationals operating in Dubai, including some of the prominent Fortune 500 companies. The board includes a number of prominent companies, including Amazon, Google, PepsiCo, MasterCard, MetLife, General Electric, General Motors, Mondelez, UPS, Procter & Gamble, McKinsey & Company.

The Council works to enhance the contribution of the private sector in addressing challenges in the business environment, improving the concept of transparency in economic legislation governing businesses and enhancing investor confidence in the business community in the emirate.

