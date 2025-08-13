Dubai chamber of commerce welcomed 35,532 new member companies during the first six months of 2025

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced its key achievements for the first half of 2025. The results reflect the chamber’s continued efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s business environment and contribute to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The chamber welcomed 35,532 new member companies during the first six months of 2025, marking a 4% year-over-year (YoY) growth. This steady increase reflects the continuing attractiveness of Dubai’s business environment among the global business community and the sustained inflow of foreign direct investment.

The value of members’ exports and re-exports reached AED 171.9 billion during H1 2025, representing an 18% increase compared to the same period last year. The chamber also issued 409,083 Certificates of Origin, up 10% from H1 2024, and issued and received 2,961 ATA Carnets for goods valued at around AED 1.94 billion.

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate continues to strengthen its position as a leading global centre for trade and investment. Dubai’s integrated business ecosystem plays a pivotal role in reinforcing investor confidence in the positive outlook of the national economy.”

H.E. Al Mansoori added: “We are committed to empowering the local business community by shaping a regulatory and legislative environment that fosters growth, creates opportunities, and supports the development of priority sectors. The chamber will continue to strengthen its efforts to enhance public-private partnerships, which form a key pillar in achieving the goals of the D33 Agenda.”

Supporting Global Expansion

The chamber successfully supported the expansion of 60 local companies into new global markets during H1 2025, achieving 76% growth compared to 34 companies supported during the same period in 2024.

As part of its ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which enables Dubai-based companies to join targeted trade missions and explore opportunities in global markets, the chamber organised two missions to Southeast Asia and Africa. Encompassing visits to Thailand, the Philippines, Angola, and Mozambique, these resulted in 1,076 B2B meetings between Dubai companies and their counterparts in the four markets.

Strengthening the Legislative Ecosystem

During H1 2025, the chamber reviewed 27 laws and draft laws in collaboration with Business Groups. The private sector’s recommendations achieved a 60% adoption rate, up from 46% in H1 2024. It also arranged 98 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils, representing YoY growth of 104%.

In addition, the chamber established five new Business Councils during the first half of the year representing the interests of investors from Brazil, Slovakia, Peru, Indonesia, and Hungary.

As part of its ongoing efforts to raise legal awareness, the chamber organised 19 legal events attended by 1,414 participants from the business community. These included a series of seminars and workshops highlighting the latest developments in the legislative landscape.

The chamber received a total of 94 mediation cases during the first half of the year, representing YoY growth of 19%. The combined value of these cases exceeded AED 213.5 million.

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, continued its mission to ensure the sustainability and growth of family enterprises. In partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, the centre released ‘Family Businesses in the Emirate of Dubai: A Guidebook,’ an informative guide outlining best practices for preserving family wealth and ensuring long-term continuity and growth.

The centre hosted two events as part of its ‘Governance Series.’ The first showcased an international case study on intergenerational business continuity, while the second explored strategies for building a lasting legacy for family businesses.

As part of the centre’s Next-Gen Training Programme, a workshop was held to enhance the skills of the next generation of family business leaders in generative AI prompt engineering. The centre also conducted a media training session for family business representatives to strengthen their public presence and reinforce their reputations, supporting efforts to highlight the legacy and achievements of family businesses in Dubai.