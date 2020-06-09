Dubai Chamber processes over 152,000 e-transactions between March and May

By WAM

Dubai Chamber has processed a total of 152,059 electronic transactions between March and May of this year at a rate of 50,000 transactions per month.

According to an announcement of the Chamber, the latest figures reflect the broader trend of businesses in Dubai accessing government services online.

A 7.5 percent rise in e-transactions was recorded in May, compared to the previous month, despite Eid Al-Fitr holidays, signalling an increased awareness in the private sector on the importance of e-services and smart transformation in driving business activity.

Dubai Chamber currently provides 50 e-services to the business community through its website and smart applications. The services include certificates of origin, membership, attestation, ATA Carnets, legal inquires, smart mediation, credit rating and CSR Label, among many others.

All e-transactions accounted for during the March-May 2020 period were processed remotely due to the implementation of digital infrastructure and remote work systems put in place by the Chamber.

Earlier this year, the Chamber launched a new electronic attestation service and the authentication of signatures on documents, which raised the percentage of smart transformations of core services to 98 percent.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the latest figures reflect the efficiency of Dubai Chamber’s wide range of e-services and its strong commitment to supporting business continuity and meeting the changing needs of Dubai’s private sector.

He described the ongoing expansion of e-services offered by the Chamber as a key focus of the organisation’s smart transformation strategy and noted that such efforts were crucial in ensuring business continuity over the last few months.

"Many years ago, we embarked on a mission to shift our core services to smart channels, guided by the vision of our wise leadership. Thanks to these efforts, we have been able to deliver more value to our members and customers, and provide them with scalable and convenient solutions, which have significantly enhanced ease of doing business in Dubai," Buamim added.

