Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within its strategic cooperation with LinkedIn

By WAM

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority announced the opening of registration for the e-learning initiative that aims to provide learning opportunities for creative professionals in Dubai and across the UAE by taking advantage of the training courses available on LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network. The Authority called on creative talents to enrol in the educational courses being offered by this initiative for free and take advantage of this opportunity to obtain membership for this service for a full year to develop and enhance their capabilities. This initiative is part of the strategic cooperation between Dubai Culture and LinkedIn to support the community, keeping in purview the COVID-19 outbreak and its resulting challenges.

The initiative provides more than 100 specialised training courses, some of which are tailored for creative professionals in two major areas: business management, which includes courses on the digital shift of businesses, crisis management, business development, and legal and finance knowledge; and specialised skill development courses in the fields of photography, graphic design, game design, art, product design, fashion, and more.

The announcement was revealed on Dubai Culture’s social media accounts to drive those interested in participating to the registration page on the Authority's website www.dubaiculture.ae, where they can submit their personal information, determine the desired jurisdiction, and provide a link to view their portfolios. A specialised team from Dubai Culture will collect the data and select those who are eligible to participate based on a set of criteria.

Upon completion of the evaluation and after a list of eligible participants is established, the Dubai Culture team will share the list with LinkedIn, which in turn will communicate with the applicants via email to create accounts for them on the network, if they do not already have them set up, and allocate their desired courses. Following the registration, the applicants may commence taking the accredited and designed educational courses, which were prepared and presented by a group of international skilled experts across several topics, including ‘professional product photography,’ ‘small businesses,’ and many other courses.

This initiative derives from Dubai Culture’s commitment to supporting talents and professionals throughout the United Arab Emirates, especially in light of the current circumstances, granting them access to training courses that will enhance their skills and open new horizons for their businesses. This will drive the advancement of the Emirate’s creative scene and establish Dubai as a global center for art and culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.