Dubai Customs adopts strategic plan to curb coronavirus

Inspired by and following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs is following a strategic plan to handle the COVID-19 crisis, by working in tandem with other government departments, and sharing and viewing the latest updates over the virus through an operations room working around the clock.

The Inspection Division plays a vital role in sustaining food and medical supplies in the local market by facilitating trade without compromising the safety and security of society. "Dubai Customs is playing an increasingly important role during this difficult time to secure borders, trade and the international supply chain," said Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division.

"We are working hard to ensure everyone is safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the same time, securing the supply chain and handling goods and different commodities, especially food commodities. Our people at the Dubai Customs are our real assets, and their safety is our highest priority," he said, adding, "In fulfilment of the wise vision of our leadership, we followed the best protocols and precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus. Several meetings were held with strategic partners and stakeholders to cooperate and work together during this difficult time."

All inspection officers at Dubai Customs are committed to following strict health and safety instructions and are equipped with advanced protective gear and equipment to be able to do their vital jobs on the frontlines.

Other procedures include regular check-ups for inspectors and a Safe Inspection Passage which is equipped with a smart thermal scanner that reads the temperature aloud, a water source operated by foot rather than hands, and full sterilisation, along with safety gear, including gloves, masks and a full-body protective uniform. Airports, the Jebel Ali and Hamriya ports have been equipped with thermal cameras, and trucks coming through the Hatta Border Crossing have been disinfected. Measures also include awareness and warning stickers at the airports that target clients and passengers, and re-seating plans to ensure safety in the waiting areas.

