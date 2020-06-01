Dubai Customs cancels fines for late Customs Representative Card renewal/cancellation

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai Customs exempted companies from fines for late Customs Representative Card renewal/cancellation as of 5th May to 30th June 2020 as part of its efforts to facilitate trade and support businesses. This came in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai which were endorsed by Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The decree exempts businesses from late fines related to any government service in Dubai as part of government efforts to boost the national economy, and reduce costs on business owners.

Dubai Customs decision has been endorsed by Dubai Government’s Finance Department, which will help in promoting economic growth in the UAE, and supporting businesses by mitigating the impact of covid19 on their activities.

“Dubai Customs responded quickly to the outbreak of covid19 with a number of programs and procedures to not only curb the virus but also facilitate trade and increase the country’s competitiveness on the global scale,” said Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division. “Exempting companies from fines for late Customs Representative Card renewal/cancellation will leave them with more cash, and will help mitigate the economic slowdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.”

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hashmi, Director of Financial Department at Dubai Customs thanked the Department of Finance- Dubai Government for their endorsement and approval of Dubai Customs’ decision of exempting companies from fines for late Customs Representative Card renewal/cancellation as of 5th May to 30th June 2020.

“This reflects a unified and harmonious team spirit within the government facing the current circumstances and elevating Dubai as a world hub for trade and investment” said Al Hashmi.

Edris Behzad, Director of Client Happiness Department said the initiative reflects Dubai Customs’ eagerness to solidify the emirate’s position as a global favorite hub for investment and trade. Any reduction in cost will help in doing business better and facilitating trade, he said.

The client Happiness Department will launch a campaign to announce the new initiative. Behzad pointed out Q1, 2020 saw 74,000 business registration applications, a 100% rise from the same corresponding period in 2019, with 37,000 business registrations made. This reflects the global weight and importance Dubai has.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.