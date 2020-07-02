Dubai Customs launches personal radiation detector to alert against any over exposure

By WAM

Within its efforts to provide for a healthy and safe environment for its staff, Dubai Customs launched the personal radiation detector "Kashif".

The new device will alert frontline inspection officers of any radiation over exposure. The safe annual limit of radiation exposure is 2 ml Sievert. This percentage can be detected through accumulated readings in the system, and helps monitor any radiation exposure to enable inspectors do their job in a safe environment.

"We followed international standards in this system to make sure our inspection officers are safe all the time," said Eng. Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Support Department "The personal radiation detector is a necessity for the frontline inspection officer who will detect, read and document their level of exposure throughout the year following world-class standards endorsed by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.'' Certain features including small size, multi-functionality and light weight makes "Kashif" stand out from other detectors.

Al Suwaidi explained that the system collects the readings for each of the inspectors and displays radiation level for each of the inspectors.

