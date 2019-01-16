Dubai explores new retail partnerships in New York

By Wam

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry led a delegation of UAE retail leaders to New York earlier this week to participate in NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show, the world’s largest retail expo and conference, where the delegates explored the latest trends and technologies reshaping the future of the global retail sector.

The delegation was headed by Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber, and joined by CEOs and C-level executives representing several retailers and companies in the UAE.

Al Ghurair said that NRF 2019 provided an ideal platform for delegates to network with industry leaders with more than 36,000 visitors and 16,000 retailers from 100 countries participating in the international event. Meanwhile, delegates leveraged the opportunity to promote Dubai as an attractive destination for international retailers and work towards new partnerships, he explained.

Dubai Chamber’s Chairman stressed the importance of participating in NRF 2019 as the event offered new perspectives and valuable insights on how the world’s top retailers are enhancing their competitiveness by adopting innovative technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and Internet of things, among others.

He added that these themes and topics would soon be explored in more detail at The Retail Summit 2019 in Dubai, which is scheduled to take place from 13th-14th February.

The inaugural summit, organised in partnership with Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Meydan One, will put the spotlight on digital disruption and gather industry heavyweights from around the world to discuss key challenges and opportunities within the global retail sector.