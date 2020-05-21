Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment Recognises Ways Dubai Residents Can Give Back

By Dubai Media Office

With Eid Al Fitr just around the corner, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is recognising the various ways in which Dubai residents can do good during the celebrations. Encouraging people to give back, there are a number of initiatives for donations and fundraising that have launched, allowing residents to make a difference to a person who needs it most during this difficult time.

Lulu Hypermarket – Sharing is Caring

Lulu Hypermarket, the largest hypermarket chain in the Middle East, has launched the annual Sharing is Caring donation drive for the eighth year running. From leading brands; Maggi, RS and Al Shifa, the initiative promises an AED 1 donation to Dubai Cares for every discount coupon which is redeemed by shoppers. The more shoppers save, the more Lulu Hypermarket will donate to help transform the lives of underprivileged children, so it’s the perfect time to be shopping from Lulu Hypermarkets.

Education Uninterrupted with Dubai Cares

Launched by Dubai Cares and the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE), this nationwide fundraising campaign is helping school students continue their education at home. Tackling the impact of Covid-19 on children and youth in the UAE, the campaign calls on the UAE community to make financial and in-kind donations to help students from low-income families who cannot afford a desktop computer, laptop or tablet to join in with e-learning from home. For more information and to make a donation, visit https://www.dubaicares.ae/supports-us/education-uninterrupted.

Community Solidarity Fund vs Covid-19 by Dubai Islamic Affairs

Due to the overwhelming support received throughout Ramadan, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has extended their Community Solidarity Fund vs. COVID-19 into Eid. With an initial pledge made by Dubai Chamber of AED 10 million and a contribution of AED 120 million by Dubai Islamic Bank, the fund is mitigating the economic, social and health challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak, and focuses on providing humanitarian and logistical assistance to blue collar workers who have finished their projects but have no financial means to go home. Community members and local businesses that are struggling will also be identified for support. The Chamber has implemented a series of initiatives to encourage the private sector to play their part in reducing the impact of coronavirus and called upon individuals and the corporate sector to help where they can.

Brand Dubai – Proudly from Dubai Minimalist Recipes

Brand Dubai has partnered with a selection of local restaurants and cafes from its Proudly from Dubai network to bring easy recipes straight into people’s homes and raise the restaurants visibility during this time. These simple step-by-step recipes will cover delicious main courses, side dishes, desserts and drinks all of which feature minimal ingredients to be enjoyed during Eid. As well as raising awareness of rational food shopping and reduced wastage, this collaboration will also bring a taste of Dubai’s vibrant restaurant scene to the public; giving them the chance to experience a diverse range of cuisines without leaving the comfort of their home.

