Dubai Government Excellence Program launches a benchmarking project on global best practices in managing the coronavirus pandemic

The Dubai Government Excellence Program launched a benchmarking project centring on the global best practices and institutional learning in managing the current coronavirus pandemic. The project involves a team of Dubai government employees with experience in institutional learning and benchmarking, and who have been trained by the “Dubai We Learn” initiative, with aimto support the efforts of the Dubai government and the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The benchmarking project is based on five overarching themes covering global best practices in managing the coronavirus pandemic, including Crisis Management; Healthcare Management, Food Security & Supply Chains, Economy, and Societal Behaviour.

As part of the implementation of the project, the team was formed of government entities employees who achieved exceptional results in the "Dubai We Learn" initiative projects throughout the past three sessions; Dr. Ayesha Al Mutawa from the Dubai Corporation heads the team for Ambulance Services, with the participation and under the supervision of the program board. The team was further divided into five sub-teams based on members’ academic and professional qualifications and experiences, with each sub-team handling each of the overarching themes of the project.

The project took place over the course of one month and included learning from global best practices in managing the coronavirus pandemic, centring on countries that have successfully tackled the crisis, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.

Dr. Hazza Al Nuaimi, Coordinator General of the Government Excellence Program, stressed the important role the program plays in enhancing the preparedness of government entities to address any future challenges that arise, and their ability to deal with crises based on scientific evidence and recommendations. This contributes to Dubai’s leading character, and reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, which aim to support government entities in adopting and embracing best practices, and keeping pace with rapid changes.

Dr. Al Nuaimi added: "Through institutional learning and benchmarking, the projects implemented by the ‘Dubai We Learn’ initiative have yielded impressive results in enhancing the performance of participating government agencies. This new project builds on the success of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in managing the coronavirus pandemic, and encompasses fresh ideas and initiatives that support Dubai’s leading role in crisis and disaster management at large, and the current crisis in specific.”

In turn, Dr. Ayesha Al Mutawa from the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and head of the team leading the global best practices project, stated that the methodology of the project is based on the first three stages of the "TRADE Best Practice Benchmarking Methodology” for institutional learning and benchmarking, and on understanding the processes underpinning the research and implementation of leading practices. The project stimulate the members to share innovative ideas and initiatives that have the potential to support the Dubai government in dealing with and containing the spread of the coronavirus. Dr. Al Mutawa also stressed that the project will record the ways in which Dubai is managing the pandemic, for future learning purposes and to enhance the Emirate’s ability to manage crises.

Dr. Al Mutawa added: "Implementing this project will result in numerous benefits concerning crisis management, and will enable us to strategically approach decision-making through quick wins based on the latest and most credible learnings, and through global best practices on managing and recovering from pandemics and crises. The project’s results and success stories will be documented in a report and a research paper, with the aim of being published in international scientific journals and shared with the world.”

Maha Al Suwaidi, Project Manager for the Dubai Government Excellence Program, said: “The Dubai Government Excellence Program played a prominent role in enhancing Dubai's flexibility to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, with excellence characterizing the Emirate’s crisis management levels, and its strong ability to adapt to changing circumstances. Given our commitment to continuous progress and development, this project supports the efforts of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and our strategic planning for future challenges, and enhances Dubai’s preparedness in handling crises and reducing their consequences.”

“Dubai We Learn” is one of the initiatives implemented by the Dubai Government Excellence Program aimed at promoting a culture of institutional learning, research and development, including benchmarking against global best practices and the sharing of knowledge between the government and relevant international experts. The initiative is based on five main stages including project management; the evaluation of the current situation; the identification of best practices; the application of best practices; and the evaluation of results.

