Dubai Holding & Meraas unveil economic relief package of over AED 1 billion

By WAM

Dubai Holding, a global investment holding company, and Meraas, Dubai’s premier developer and operator of lifestyle destinations, announced today the launch of an economic relief package aimed at supporting existing business partners and customers across their portfolio of companies.

The economic relief package which amounts to more than AED 1 billion is designed to partially alleviate the burdens encumbered by some of the businesses or individuals within the Dubai Holding and Meraas ecosystem, who have been impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We have directed our teams at Dubai Holding and Meraas to ensure that we provide relief to those impacted customers whether they are companies or individuals by the outbreak of COVID-19. We believe that it is our social and economic responsibility to stand with affected partners during such unprecedented times,” noted His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Holding and Meraas.

Task forces have been established at both Dubai Holding and Meraas to look at the specific requirements on a case-by-case basis to ensure that sufficient economic relief and support is made available.

