Dubai International Airport welcomes Air India inaugural flights

By Staff

Dubai International (DXB) welcomed India’s national carrier Air India’s inaugural flights from the cities of Indore and Kolkata on Monday evening.

Thrice weekly service from Indore is the first international flight out of the city, which is the commercial capital of the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Air India’s Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani was among the 150 passengers who arrived on the inaugural flight and was given a warm welcome by representatives of Dubai Airports and its service partners.

Air India will operate three weekly flights between Kolkata and Dubai providing needed capacity on the route.

Following the new additions, DXB is now served by four Indian carriers operating 382 weekly flights to 20 destinations across India.

India is the single largest destination country in terms of contribution to traffic volumes at DXB with 12.3 million passengers recorded in 2018.