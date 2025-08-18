Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai during H1 2025

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced its key achievements for the first half of 2025. The impressive results reflect the chamber’s growing contributions to attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global investment destination.

Dubai International Chamber successfully attracted 143 companies to Dubai during H1 2025, representing a 138% increase compared to the 60 companies attracted in H1 2024. These included 31 multinational companies (MNCs), marking a 138% increase over the 13 attracted in H1 2024. Meanwhile, 112 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were attracted during H1 2025, representing YoY growth of 138% compared to the 47 attracted during the same period last year.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, stated: “We are making strong and steady progress in consolidating Dubai’s position as the global destination of choice for foreign direct investment and a launchpad for companies targeting international growth. This momentum is fuelled by Dubai’s unique competitive advantages, which include world-class infrastructure, a pro-business regulatory environment, and a strategic location connecting global markets.”

He added: “Dubai International Chamber’s global network of representative offices plays a major role in attracting entrepreneurs, investors, and multinational companies. Our offices contribute to strengthening trade and investment ties with priority markets while fostering business partnerships between Dubai-based companies and their counterparts across the globe.”

During the first half of 2025, Dubai International Chamber continued to advance the objectives of the Dubai Global initiative, which seeks to establish 50 international representative offices by 2030. The chamber’s growing global network plays a central role in positioning Dubai as a leading international business hub, attracting foreign direct investment, and supporting the global expansion of Dubai-based companies into 30 priority markets. As part of these efforts, the chamber expanded its international presence with the opening of five new offices in Dhaka (Bangladesh), Cape Town (South Africa), Bengaluru (India), Bangkok (Thailand), and Toronto (Canada).

During the first half of this year, the Chamber’s representative offices organised 247 business roundtables to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract foreign direct investments, and introduce Dubai as a launchpad for expansion into global markets.

This international network serves as a strategic platform linking Dubai with global business communities. It facilitates two-way investment flows, unlocks new channels for bilateral trade, and helps companies in each market tap into the opportunities Dubai offers as a gateway to the world.

The chamber’s offices also play a vital role in promoting Dubai’s competitive advantages as a destination for business growth and expansion. They deliver actionable market intelligence and provide tailored support for international companies seeking to establish a presence in the emirate and scale into high-potential global markets.