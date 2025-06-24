Dubai Media Honored with Dual Wins at the 2025 GovMedia Awards in Singapore

Dubai, UAE- Reaffirming its position as a leading force in government communications, Dubai Media has been recognized with two prestigious accolades at the 2025 GovMedia Awards held in Singapore. For the second consecutive year, the organization stood out among global peers, earning “Campaign of the Year – UAE” for its impactful initiative "Fi Hob Dubai" and “E-Governance Project of the Year – UAE” for its pioneering "Governance System Transformation" project.

The Governance System Transformation initiative established a future-oriented, stakeholder-centric model that redefines excellence in media governance. The comprehensive overhaul, designed to align with international best practices, resulted in a 50% reduction in governance delays, full compliance with global standards, and advanced data and AI governance protocols—solidifying Dubai Media’s leadership in institutional innovation.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, CEO of Marketing and Communication at Dubai Media, stated: “These accolades from the GovMedia Awards affirm Dubai Media’s strategic vision to lead institutional innovation and set new benchmarks in operational excellence. They underscore our commitment to building a resilient, future-ready media ecosystem that not only delivers pioneering content but also shapes the evolving landscape of public sector communications. Through a diverse portfolio of initiatives, Dubai Media continues to amplify Dubai’s identity, its achievements, cultural vibrancy, and transformative journey thereby strengthening the emirate’s global positioning as a hub for media leadership and content innovation.”

She also emphasized the strategic impact of "Fi Hob Dubai", calling it: “A unique platform to reflect Dubai’s identity, its forward-looking vision, and its efforts to foster cross-cultural engagement, further solidifying its status as a top global destination for living, working, and leisure.”

Launched to mark the New Year, "Fi Hob Dubai" resonated widely across all segments of society. Developed by Dubai Media’s marketing department, the campaign featured exclusive songs celebrating the deep admiration for Dubai and a special tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s wife, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum. Through powerful visuals, exclusive reports, and influencer-driven media content, the campaign spotlighted Dubai’s global influence, cultural diplomacy, and progressive urban transformation.

Strategically themed content pillars included:

Pride of Generations : celebrating deep-rooted loyalty across all age groups

: celebrating deep-rooted loyalty across all age groups In Love with Dubai for the Mother of Sheikhs : honoring Sheikha Hind’s pivotal national role

: honoring Sheikha Hind’s pivotal national role The World’s Love for Dubai : reflecting strong international relations

: reflecting strong international relations Dubai: City of the Future: reinforcing the emirate’s visionary leadership and innovation

The Governance System Transformation initiative, meanwhile, was built to reimagine outdated governance structures. By involving leadership, employees, regulators, and strategic partners, Dubai Media engineered a model that delivered measurable improvements in operational agility, accountability, and alignment with global benchmarks.

Maryam Al Kaabi, Director of Strategy and Governance at Dubai Media, shared: “This award reflects the foresight and institutional ambition driving Dubai Media’s transformation agenda. Our continued focus is on positioning Dubai as a global benchmark for media governance and content production, rooted in innovation, agility, and operational excellence. By embedding data-driven methodologies, structured policy frameworks, and future-ready systems, we are not only enhancing transparency and accountability, but also reinforcing Dubai Media’s influence across local, regional, and international platforms.”

As a gesture of diplomatic appreciation, His Excellency Jamal Abdulla AlSuwaidi, received Dubai Media representative Ibtesam Jassem at the embassy and extended his congratulations on the dual win, wishing the organization continued success.

About the GovMedia Awards

The GovMedia Awards recognize outstanding achievements in public sector innovation across Asia-Pacific and globally. Celebrating both government entities and private contributors to public well-being, the event convenes decision-makers to explore transformative best practices through dialogue and field engagement. Categories span digital transformation, public services, culture, disaster management, and more, spotlighting initiatives that elevate citizen experience and institutional impact.

