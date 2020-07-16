Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

By WAM

The Dubai Police's emergency hotline 999 received 2,447,646 calls during the second quarter of this year, while the force's non-emergency hotline 901 received 379,122 calls in the same period.

These statistics were revealed during the Operations Department performance appraisal meeting, headed by the Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, in the presence of Major General Mohamed Saif Al Zafin, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations, and several senior officers.

Officials of Dubai Police' Command and Control Centre said that during the third quarter of 2019, Dubai Police's emergency hotline 999 received 2,447,646 calls compared to 2,615,826 calls received during the same period last year. Moreover, the total number of calls answered within 10 seconds were 2,276,659 calls in comparison to 2,588,863 calls during the same period the year before, thus achieving 97 percent on the emergency response indicator for answering emergency calls within 10 seconds.

Meanwhile, the average time for police patrols to reach emergency scenes was only 4.34 minutes where the targeted response time was eight minutes. Similarly, the average time for police patrols to reach non-emergency scenes was 12.32 minutes during the same period where the targeted response time was 30 minutes.

Furthermore, Dubai Police's Commander-in-Chief also reviewed the statistics of 901 call centre, where the total number of received calls reached 379,122 calls during the second quarter. Of these 78,423 calls were answered within 20 seconds, in comparison to 218,51 calls received during the same period last year, of which 194,722 calls were answered within 20 seconds.

At the end of the meeting, Al Marri called upon staff members to fulfil their job requirements in a timely and accurate manner, to improve business quality and performance to upgrade work standards to the highest levels. He also urged the public to understand the difference between 901 and the emergency hotline 999 and be more mindful of the calls they make to the hotline.

