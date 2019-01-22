Dubai Quality Group appoints new chairman

By Wam

Dubai Quality Group, DQG, has announced Hassan Omar as the new chairman for the period 2019-2021.

The Group has also announced the new Board of Directors for the year 2019-21 as follows: Hazza Khalfan Alneaimi, the Vice Chairman; S. Unnikrishnan, the Secretary-General; Meshal Ali Alnaqbi, Director of Finance; and Amer bin Ahmed, Christian Witsch, and Sunil Thawani as Board Members.

Hassan Omar thanked DQG’s members for entrusting new responsibility, saying that innovation is the key to a prosperous and profitable organisation. He said, "If we do not experiment and adopt new methods, we deprive ourselves of progress hence."

He added that in the coming three years new effective projects will be implemented and we are remain committed to being a centre of knowledge sharing for all topics relating to Quality and Business Excellence.