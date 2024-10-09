Dubai’s limousine transport sector records 12 million passenger increase

The limousine transport sector has seen continued steady growth, with passenger numbers reaching 37,858,890 in the first half of 2024, up from 25,223,984 in the same period of 2023. This reflects an increase of 12,634,906 passengers, representing a 50% growth. The sector encompasses both traditional and e-hailing limousine services.

The number of trips recorded in this sector in the first half of 2024 clocked 21,757,983 trips, compared to 14,496,543 during the same period in 2023, reflecting an increase of 7,261,440 trips, or a 50% rise.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said: “This vital sector has seen a sustained growth over the past six years. To meet the increasing demand for this mode of transport, we increased the number of companies from 123 in the first half of last year to 244 in the first half of this year. This rise in companies naturally led to an increase in vehicles, from 9,544 to 14,480 over the same period."

“A comparison of the sector’s performance figures in the emirate for the first half of this year reveals significant outcomes, underscoring RTA’s commitment to developing this important transport sector. The innovative services provided enhance the customer experience and satisfaction, ultimately supporting the economic and digital growth of the emirate. These results further consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for business, investment, and tourism,” added Shakri.

