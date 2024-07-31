Dubai's Taxi Sector Sees 500,000 Trip Increase in H1 This Year Compared to H1 2023

The taxi sector in Dubai increased by 500 thousand trips in the first half of this year (2024) compared to last year (2023). In the first half of this year, there were 55.7 million journeys, an increase from the 55.3 million journeys in the same period last year. Additionally, passenger numbers increased from 96.2 million to 96.9 million. Furthermore, the number of drivers in this industry has increased from 26,000 to 30,000. The total number of taxis in operation during the first half of 2024 reached 12,778, which is 644 vehicles more than the same period in 2023.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said, "The transportation industry has consistently grown over the last five years. This rise in the number of journeys, drivers and vehicles directly responds to the increasing demand for the service, ensuring that customers' needs are met."

"The sector is achieving record growth through the e-hail service of Hala Taxi. E-bookings accounted for 40% of the total number of taxi journeys in Dubai during the first half of this year, a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Furthermore, 76% of Hala journeys had an average vehicle arrival time of less than 3.5 minutes during the first half of 2024, surpassing the 73% rate achieved in the same period last year, which reflects continuous improvements in efficiency and response speed to meet customer needs,” he added.

“Comparing the recorded figures and percentages for the sector in the first half of this year indicates positive results, demonstrating RTA’s commitment to developing its digital infrastructure and providing innovative services that improve customer service and satisfaction. Such results contribute to the economic and digital growth witnessed by the emirate, which has established its position as a global destination for investment and tourism,” concluded the Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

