Dubai South and UPS sign agreement to launch a new facility in the logistics district

Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, and UPS, a global logistics leader, have signed an agreement to open a new facility at Dubai South’s Logistics District. This launch is part of UPS’s strategic expansion in the region.

The agreement was signed by Tariq Badri, Director, Business Development and Investor Relations, and Andrew Sleiman, VP Legal, India Subcontinent, Middle East & Africa in the presence of Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South and Ismet Demirel, VP Transportation, India Subcontinent, Middle East & Africa.

The facility will enhance UPS’s operational capacity in the UAE, strengthening international trade links through its extensive global network. It is scheduled for completion and will be operational before the end of the year.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad said: “Our partnership with UPS reflects Dubai South’s commitment to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub. This new facility will enhance UPS’s capabilities, enabling faster and more efficient trade connectivity. We are committed to supporting UPS in its growth ambitions, ensuring it has the necessary resources to meet the rising demand for logistics services across the region. With our strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and seamless multimodal connectivity, Dubai South continues to be the preferred destination for leading logistics providers seeking to expand in the region."

Ismet Demirel said: “Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and strategic location at the crossroads of global trade make it a vital hub for UPS’s global network. This investment in new capabilities in the region will allow us to connect businesses across the Middle East to over 200 countries and territories globally - driving efficiency and growth for businesses of all sizes in one of the world’s most dynamic regions."

Representing the pinnacle of logistical innovation encapsulated within a premier infrastructure network, Dubai South’s Logistics District offers premier services and operations as well as uninterrupted access to Jebel Ali Port via a bonded logistics corridor. The district comprises multiple zones, which have direct access to the cargo terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport; EZDubai, a fully dedicated e-commerce free zone; and a Contract Logistics Zone.

